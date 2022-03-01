Dollar General looks to add another Buffalo-area store

As of December 2021, the retailer had opened eight stores in Erie and Niagara counties since January of 2020 and had five more local stores in the works.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dollar General Corp.’s growth doesn’t seem to be slowing down in 2022.

After opening hundreds of stores since the start of 2020 – including several in Erie and Niagara counties – the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company plans to add 1,110 stores this year, including expansion into Mexico, according to Bizwomen.

As of December 2021, the retailer had opened eight stores in Erie and Niagara counties since January of 2020 and had five more local stores in the works. Now Dollar General is looking to add a store location in Lancaster, according to a company spokesperson.