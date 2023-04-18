Dick’s Sporting Goods to open its first Western New York discount store

A Dick’s Sporting Goods discount retail store is coming to the Walden Galleria.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store is opening in early November at the Cheektowaga mall on the lower level below Primark, an international retailer that opened this past spring, according to a news release.

The 60,000-square-foot discount store will include deals, up to 70% off their original prices, on items like athletic apparel, sports equipment, footwear and accessories.

Pittsburgh-based Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has more than 850 stores under brands including Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream.

This is the company’s first warehouse sale store in Western New York, according to its website. The next closest Dick’s Sporting Goods discount retail shop in the state is in Rochester.