Developers plan return to history for 'Broadway Barns'

'Broadway Barns' plan will replace garage with sports complex.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A team of developers say they want to bring back a piece of Buffalo's history with their plans for the Broadway Barns — the former Broadway Auditorium.

They plan to transform the city's public works garage into a mixed-use development anchored by a sports and entertainment complex, harkening back to the early 1900s, when people would flock to the auditorium to watch legendary athletes and performers.

"We are all passionate about historic restoration, and the unique and incredible history of this building is what drew us to put a response to the city's (request for proposals) together," said Danielle Shainbrown, principal with Bellwether Advisors, one of several companies involved in the effort.

The rest of the team is made up of Silo City developer Nysko Development, Hallmark Planning and Carmina Wood Design.