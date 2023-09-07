Developer William Breeser eyes new Niagara Street project

The 1.08-acre site is comprised of seven parcels, on which stand a cluster of commercial buildings, houses and vacant space.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer William Breeser has asked the City of Buffalo to consolidate several Niagara Street parcels he owns, clearing the path for a possible future project.

Breeser has tentative plans to build a mixed-use development between Niagara and Gelston streets, at the corner of Breckinridge. Documents submitted to the City of Buffalo Planning Board say the project likely will have commercial spaces on the first floor and apartments above.

Breeser said no plans have been finalized but that he is "exploring and evaluating options."