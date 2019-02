BUFFALO, N.Y. — Big changes are coming to the former Buffalo Police Department headquarters downtown.

Developer Doug Jemal bought the building, and he plans on turning it into residential space.

The building's been empty since police moved into the new public safety headquarters late last year.

Jemal is the guy who bought One Seneca Tower next door, which is currently undergoing a $120 million makeover.

He also bought a warehouse in Black Rock that he plans to redevelop.