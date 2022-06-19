Depew barbershop celebrates 50 years in business

Michael Zanghi comes from a long line of barbers and hairdressers. His father started the Depew barbershop in 1972, and he took over the family business in 2009.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A local barbershop has now been open for 50 years.

Handsome Devil Barber Room in Depew faced some struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic but has pulled through to remain open.

On Friday, Assemblywoman Monica Wallace presented the owners with a proclamation, celebrating their 50 years in business.

"Makes me feel really proud to get a proclamation from her, stating that we're a family business and we've been around 50 years," barber Michael Zanghi said. "It's nice, especially after COVID, to make sure that the small businesses still stick around."

