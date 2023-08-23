x
Delaware North promotes Boston sports exec Amy Latimer to COO

Amy Latimer is the newly incoming executive vice president and COO, promoted by Delaware North.
Delaware North Company's new global headquarters occupy 110,000 square feet of this building at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Delaware North, a $4 billion Buffalo-based hospitality firm, has named a new leader to head worldwide business operations.

Amy Latimer was named executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective Oct. 16. A 27-year veteran with the company, she has been president of TD Garden in Boston, while also serving as chief growth officer at Delaware North.

She will be based in Buffalo and responsible for more than 200 locations across Delaware North’s footprint, including sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports travel hubs and gaming properties.

Read more of this article from our partner Buffalo Business First.

