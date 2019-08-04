BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority last week said the decision to accept or deny Chick-fil-A plans for Buffalo's airport ultimately lied with Delaware North.

But Delaware North, the company contracted for the concession revamp project at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, on Monday refuted the notion that plans for the restaurant at that site was a sure thing.

“The original story suggested that this concept was a done deal, when in reality, it was an option in early stages that we were looking into," Kevin Kelly, president of Delaware North travel, said in a statement.

"In any market where we do business, it is important that we have the input and support of numerous members of the community, and it was clear that we did not. This was purely a business decision.”

