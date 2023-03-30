x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Deep South Taco's Richard Hamilton leads development for new Bob Marley – Call it "One Love"

“I submitted some menus and ideas in the direction I would take it. They reviewed my proposal and others and ultimately settled on me,” Richard Hamilton said.
Credit: kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Richard Hamilton of Buffalo's Deep South Taco has built a reputation over the last eight years tied to his restaurants on Ellicott Street and Hertel Avenue.

But far beyond Buffalo’s borders, Hamilton is known for his industry expertise, having opened restaurants in Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, the Bahamas and Nashville where he partnered with Barbara Mandrell and Shania Twain.

Now Hamilton is creating a restaurant concept for another music legend, Bob Marley. The One Love restaurant chain will launch in May at Sangster International Airport in Jamaica’s Montego Bay.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New Bill to Alleviate the Nursing Shortage

Before You Leave, Check This Out