Deep South Taco's Richard Hamilton leads development for new Bob Marley – Call it "One Love"

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Richard Hamilton of Buffalo's Deep South Taco has built a reputation over the last eight years tied to his restaurants on Ellicott Street and Hertel Avenue.
But far beyond Buffalo’s borders, Hamilton is known for his industry expertise, having opened restaurants in Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, the Bahamas and Nashville where he partnered with Barbara Mandrell and Shania Twain.
Now Hamilton is creating a restaurant concept for another music legend, Bob Marley. The One Love restaurant chain will launch in May at Sangster International Airport in Jamaica’s Montego Bay.
