Deal reached between Town of Amherst, Westwood property owners

Supervisor Brian Kulpa said the town agreed to buy the 170-acre former golf course. In return Mensch Capital Partners will buy 38 acres of property the town owns.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said he's "ecstatic" that movement is being made in the plan to makeover the former Westwood Country Club into what will be known as Amherst Central Park.

The acreage at the former Westwood Country Club has sat undeveloped for years, but now Supervisor Kulpa said remediation efforts could begin as soon as this summer after New York State Department of Environmental Conservation permits are granted.

This comes after a deal was reached between the Town of Amherst and property owners Mensch Capital Partners. Kulpa said the town agreed to buy the 170-acre former golf course in return, and Mensch will pay the town for 38 acres of property that includes part of Audubon Golf Course.

"Mensch and the town both changed leadership right around the same time frame, and we were able to push this idea of a park-first area, first and foremost," Kulpa said.

"Then the portion of the project that will ultimately lead to private sector development that is expected to put a new front door to the University at Buffalo's North Campus."

According to the project's master plan, the majority of the Westwood property is expected to become a park with ball diamonds and fields, a sports and wellness facility, and an indoor field house.

The mixed-use portion of the property would include senior housing, residential units, and a UB MD surgery center

Though this is a step in the right direction, Kulpa said this project is more than a decade away from coming to fruition.

"For us it's a 10 to 15-year venture This isn't a run up and do it right away. This is a process. You don't develop a central park in one day," he said.

2 On Your Side reached out to Mensch Capital Partners outside of regular business hours to learn more about the project, and we are waiting to hear back.