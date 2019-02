BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dash's Market is closing its Hertel Avenue location on Sunday night in preparation for a big move.

The market is moving to a bigger, newer spot down the road at the corner of Hertel and Starin avenues. The store is expected to open this summer.

Until then shoppers near the store's new location can take advantage of free home delivery.

As for the old spot, it is being demolished and turned into a parking lot.