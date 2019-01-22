BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Dash's Market on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo has set a closing date for its store.

That location will close at 7 p.m. Sunday, February 3 as the company prepares to move into its new location at the corner of Hertel and Starin avenues.

The new store will be more than twice the size of the current one, and it will open about 10 weeks later.

The original store will be demolished and replaced with a parking lot.

As for the workers at that store, they will be transferred to other Dash's Markets in the meantime.

Neighborhood shoppers can take advantage of free home delivery until the new store opens.