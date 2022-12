D.A. Taste is moving to 368 Abbott Road for its third location.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo taco shop is reopening in a new space, with big plans for next summer.

D.A. Taste is moving to 368 Abbott Road, where owners Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia are buying the former Abbott Road Ice Cream.

It’ll be the third location for the two-year-old business, but the first one they’ll own — giving the couple a bit more control, Laia said.