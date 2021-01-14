Curfew remains intact for restaurants during Bills playoff game

There had been calls to lift the 10 p.m. closing time since that would force restaurants to shut down at halftime of the game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Despite the New York State ruling reopening some indoor dining on Thursday, there are no changes coming for restaurants for the Bills' next playoff game Saturday night.

There had been calls to lift the 10 p.m. closing time since that would force restaurants to shut down at halftime of the game.

The New York State Health Department said in a statement that it understands the excitement about the game, but added that it can't "sacrifice public health."

The health department also confirmed Thursday that the ruling also means concession stands at the stadium will be closed at 10 p.m. as well.