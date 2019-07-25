ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo says the companies aided by the 43North business competition have hit a major milestone.

Cuomo says that portfolio of companies has created more than 520 jobs as of this month.

That number was at 400 jobs as recently as March, but some of those companies have seen rapid growth since then.

The 43North competition launched in 2014, aiming to promote Buffalo as a place for high-tech startups to do business.

