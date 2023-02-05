Craft Cannery proposes expansion in Genesee County

Craft Cannery proposes a 4,000-square-foot expansion to its current 5,000-square feet at Apple Tree Acres and creates four additional new jobs.

BERGEN, N.Y. — A Genesee County agribusiness manufacturing facility is proposing a big expansion.

The Genesee County Economic Development Center board will consider the initial resolution for LNK Holdings Inc.'s acquisition and expansion of the Bergen business at its next board meeting on May 4.

Craft Cannery proposes a 4,000-square-foot expansion to its current 5,000-square feet at Apple Tree Acres and creates four additional new jobs.

The proposed expansion is expected to cost $1.645 million.

Craft Cannery is a USDA-certified manufacturer of sauces, dressings, marinades, and other food products.

The proposed expansion will create four full-time jobs and help retain six full-time jobs.

Craft Cannery is expected to also request the existing payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement and mortgage tax exemptions to be transferred to support the acquisition and expansion.