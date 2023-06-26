New country-western bar coming to Hamburg lakefront

It’ll be the fourth food and drink venture for Castricone, who also owns Four Aces on Route 5 in Woodlawn and Five Star Lanes, a bowling alley on South Park Avenue.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A new bar restaurant is coming to the Hamburg waterfront later this summer where Dock of the Bay and Dos on the Lake last operated in summer 2021.

Cowboy on the Lake could open by late summer just off Route 5 at 3800 Hoover Road in Blasdell, with Alfred “Alkey” Castricone putting in a “significant” investment to repair and renovate the site after flooding and storm damages from the Christmas blizzards.

Castricone also owns the Cowboy, a country/Western bar on Chippewa, and expects to bring the same format for country music and entertainment to the site, while reserving the patio on the lake for live bands and outdoor dining.