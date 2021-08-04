Court reinstates 11 p.m. curfew on some Erie County restaurants

Restaurants that had won a lawsuit to have that curfew lifted will now have to abide by it again.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Erie County restaurants that had won a lawsuit to be able to stay open past New York's 11 p.m. curfew will now have to close at that time again.

Restaurants involved in the suit tell 2 On Your Side that a state appellate court reinstated the curfew after it had been lifted for those 90 restaurants only.

It comes on the same week as Governor Cuomo extended that curfew to May 6.