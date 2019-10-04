BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Olmsted Parks Conservancy and a new company called Nicklaus Olmsted Buffalo Incorporated announced a memorandum of understanding on a potential new golf course in the City of Buffalo.

That doesn't mean there's a deal between the two, but the two sides are working together.

The company, which is led by community advocate Kevin Gaughan, has proposed redoing the Delaware Park golf course and removing the South Park golf course so that it can be turned into a Nicklaus-designed signature golf course.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Slow Roll Buffalo will return for another season May 6

Olmsted Parks Golf Season Passes go on sale Saturday

Save the date: Larkin Square sets food truck, concert schedules