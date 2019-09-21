BUFFALO, N.Y. — In North Buffalo, demolition has begun at Shoshone Park to clear the way for the start of construction, of a $4 million indoor athletic complex.

Crews began by tearing out the old pool, and they expect to have the site cleared of other buildings by the end of fall.

"There's a very big need for indoor sports in the City of Buffalo, especially with our climate," Delaware District Common Council Member Joel P. Feroleto said. "And right now there is only one indoor facility in the city, and it's a private one, so the demand is certainly there, and kids will be able to use it year-round."

When finished, the complex will accommodate indoor lacrosse, soccer and baseball. It be right next to the Lasalle Station of the Metro Rail.

