Compass Run to close at 500 Seneca in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A year after relaunching his Buffalo restaurant at 500 Seneca, James Roberts has announced he’ll close Compass Run to focus his energies fully at Toutant, his other downtown eatery.
Compass Run took the place of Dobutsu, which operated in the space for five years before a decision to shift to a different concept. James told Buffalo Business First running two successful restaurants with his wife Connie while raising a family with young children was just too much.
“It’s a tough business and for us, No. 1, I’ve got a young family and young children and they deserve my attention. I don’t want to miss their childhood,” he said. “Running an a la carte restaurant in this climate and this economy right now is very difficult. It takes an incredible amount of inspiration and dedication and I have two I need to do that for. I’ve been splitting my time for six years and now as they evolve, they require more than that.”
