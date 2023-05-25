Compass Run to close at 500 Seneca in Buffalo

Compass Run took the place of Dobutsu, which operated in the space for five years before a decision to shift to a different concept. James told Buffalo Business First running two successful restaurants with his wife Connie while raising a family with young children was just too much.

“It’s a tough business and for us, No. 1, I’ve got a young family and young children and they deserve my attention. I don’t want to miss their childhood,” he said. “Running an a la carte restaurant in this climate and this economy right now is very difficult. It takes an incredible amount of inspiration and dedication and I have two I need to do that for. I’ve been splitting my time for six years and now as they evolve, they require more than that.”