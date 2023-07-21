Company glitch causes headaches for some local bottle return services

2 On Your Side spoke with the owner of Nickelback Bottle Services in Niagara County, who says he checked his account Friday morning only to find no money in there.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Several local bottle return services may go out of business because of a company glitch.

Tomra is a recycling company that pays bottle return services. They say they've been hacked and cannot make payments.

2 On Your Side spoke with the owner of Nickelback Bottle Services in Niagara County, and he says he checked his account on Friday morning only to find no money in there.

Now he's worried he won't be able to pay his employees.

"If I don't have the money, how am I going to keep the ball rolling," Tim Durfy said. "He goes, 'I dont know.' I said, 'I could technically go out of business if I don't have any money in my pocket.' He says 'that's your problem. You do what you want to do.' And I go, 'Oh, you're very similar to big government."