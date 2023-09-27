Community Health Center plans Lackawanna location in former Catholic Health building

Community Health Center received a $3.1 million grant for the project from the state Department of Health.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Community Health Center of Buffalo Inc. is planning a Lackawanna location after acquiring a vacant medical office building from Catholic Health.

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Mohr said the organization will bring primary care, dental care and behavioral health services to 227 Ridge Road.

"We got a state award to bring primary care services into Lackawanna, so we purchased that building from Catholic Health with the intention of renovation that facility and potentially expanding it," he said.

Community Health Center received a $3.1 million grant for the project from the state Department of Health.