Coffee & Stone Café plans North Tonawanda site on Webster

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Coffee & Stone Café is planning a September opening in North Tonawanda in space vacated late last year by Spot Coffee.

The coffee shop at 54 Webster St., across from the Riviera Theatre, will fill a void on the block left with the departure of Spot in February 2021 as well as the closure later that year of Lou’s Restaurant at 73 Webster.

“The area that we’re in now is definitely lacking. There’s not a lot of lunch spots and not a lot of places to get a cup of coffee and sit down with your laptop,” said Will Corbett, co-owner along with his father, William “Bill” Corbett and Chris McCann. “That’s something we’re trying to get in on and exploit.”