Group fighting proposed Town of Niagara asphalt plant says board rescinded approval

NIAGARA, N.Y. — The citizens group fighting a proposed asphalt plant in the Town of Niagara says the town board has rescinded its approval for the plant.

The project got opposition in part because of its location right by Niagara University.

The group says the board saw a procedural issue and that the application is going to the planning board.

"Niagara Residents Against the Asphalt Plant will keep its pulse on this issue for the greater good of our community," the group said in a statement.

"Our mission from the onset was to bring awareness to the project, and to demand transparency from our local government. We applaud the Town of Niagara Board for listening to the voices of over 2,500 concerned citizens and for taking action."

The proposal was connected to AL Asphalt, the company that proposed a similar facility in Hamburg not long along. Residents in Hamburg joined forces in an effort to keep the plant from coming into their community.

"The reaction has been pretty universal and it's dismay," according to Niagara University President Rev. James Maher, C.M.

Maher told 2 On Your Side they've taken an active stance and plan to be vocal as the process unfolds, but voiced concerns over an initial lack of communication about the proposal and the process surrounding it.