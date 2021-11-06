Citing labor shortage, Transit Drive-In will limit number of vehicles

The drive-in asks that people arrive early, before admission is cut off, and buying tickets in advance will be strongly encouraged going forward.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Transit Drive-In announced Friday that it will limit the number of vehicles on the property, citing a labor shortage.

In a Facebook post, the drive-in said the situation "is something we've never experienced before this year, or ever imagined happening. It's a cruel new reality, which is impacting all industries."

Last year, Transit Drive-In limited the number of vehicles on the property because of COVID-19 pandemic rules.

This year, it's labor that's forcing a change in how it does business. The drive-in asks that people arrive early, before admission is cut off, and buying tickets in advance will be strongly encouraged.

"Last summer, we were selling out screens regularly with retro movies. With new movies coming out this summer, we expect the demand on weekends to vastly outpace our parking capacity," the drive-in said.

Advance ticket sales will be the only way to ensure a spot, with business expected to pick up over the summer months.

"These are all just suggestions to help avoid unpleasant situations," the drive-in said. "We can't make people show up early or buy advance tickets. We will simply do what we've been doing for the past year, by doing the best that we can under difficult circumstances."