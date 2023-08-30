Cinnabon plans first Western New York site in Niagara Falls

Cinnabon is working to open the region’s first outlet, with plans for a site at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Cinnabon is working to open the region’s first outlet, with plans for a site at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA.

The national baked-goods company, based in Atlanta, has nearly 40 locations across New York, but this will be its first in Western New York. The closest location is in Rochester.

Though it is most widely known for its cinnamon buns with or without pecans, Cinnabon also offers Chillatta blended beverages, cold brew iced coffee as well as baked goods that include BonBite cookies, churro swirls and CinnaSweeties donut bites.