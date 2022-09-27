x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Chipotle to open its first City of Buffalo site, displacing Tokyo II Seafood & Steak

Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse will serve its last sushi roll Sept. 30, closing at 2236 Delaware Ave. after 11 years in business.
A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Buffalo Japanese restaurant is closing this Friday at Delaware Commons as Benderson Development makes changes to the plaza.

Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse will serve its last sushi roll Sept. 30, closing at 2236 Delaware Ave. after 11 years in business. A manager at the site says the owners may reopen elsewhere, but no location has yet been identified.

In its place, Benderson has signed a deal that will give Chipotle Mexican Grill its first site in the City of Buffalo.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Crazy Good Eatz: New restaurant opens along Main Street

Before You Leave, Check This Out