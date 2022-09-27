Chipotle to open its first City of Buffalo site, displacing Tokyo II Seafood & Steak

Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse will serve its last sushi roll Sept. 30, closing at 2236 Delaware Ave. after 11 years in business.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Buffalo Japanese restaurant is closing this Friday at Delaware Commons as Benderson Development makes changes to the plaza.

Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse will serve its last sushi roll Sept. 30, closing at 2236 Delaware Ave. after 11 years in business. A manager at the site says the owners may reopen elsewhere, but no location has yet been identified.

In its place, Benderson has signed a deal that will give Chipotle Mexican Grill its first site in the City of Buffalo.