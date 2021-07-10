Thruway plans with Chick-fil-A draw pushback from some state lawmakers

LGBTQ members from the state legislature sent a letter calling on the Thruway Authority and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reconsider having the restaurant at rest stops.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority is facing some pushback about one of the new restaurants that could be coming to the revamped service areas.

LGBTQ members from the state legislature sent a letter calling on the Thruway Authority and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reconsider having Chick-fil-A at the rest stops because of its founders' opposition to LGBTQ rights.

The $450 million project would involve changing the convenience store company, to Applegreen, which would allow restaurants such as Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack, and Popeyes to open along the Thruway.

Rochester Assemblymember Harry Bronson said the move sends the wrong message to LGBTQ individuals.

This isn't the first attempt to block Chick-fil-A from opening because of the same type of pushback.

Two years ago it happened at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and plans with Delaware North to add the restaurant eventually fell apart.

"A new travel experience is on the horizon for customers as this long-anticipated project to redevelop the Thruway’s 27 service area gets underway this month," Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said in a statement earlier this week about the project.

"This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry. This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority and we can’t wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities."