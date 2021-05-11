Chicago investor negotiating to reopen Fantasy Island

The shuttered Fantasy Island amusement park may soon find new life, thanks to the same Chicago investor who recently revived an Indiana amusement park.

Chicago investor Gene Staples is negotiating with Store Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Co. of Scottsdale, Arizona, for a long-term lease for the closed amusement park at 2400 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island.

Staples, who could not be reached for comment, last year bought and reopened the Indiana Beach Boardwalk Resort in Monticello, Indiana, from Apex Parks Group LLC, the same operators that ran Fantasy Island from 2016 until closing in February 2020. Apex Parks Group is based in Aliso Viejo, California.