Chef Darian Bryan plans two new Larkinville restaurant concepts

The couple has been working since October on renovations for the space, which Darian has been renting for the past three years for his meal prep business.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chef Darian Bryan is bringing two new restaurant concepts to Larkinville, providing access at lunch and dinner to the authentic Jamaican cuisine he’s offered at pop-ups for several years.

Both concepts will operate from 719 Seneca St., where the Filling Station closed early in the pandemic. Bratts Hill by Chef Darian will offer upscale dinners featuring Jamaican fusion, while Jerk Hut by Bratts Hill will offer traditional jerk chicken, beans and rice and other Jamaican staples in a fast-casual model with counter service.

Plans call for launching Jerk Hut by late May starting with lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then expanding hours later to 9 p.m. The upscale dining at Bratts Hill will follow by early July, said Jessica Bryan, the chef's wife and business partner who will serve as general manager at the new space.