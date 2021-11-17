Job fair happening Thursday at Chautauqua Mall

The job fair is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — Looking for a job in the Southern Tier?

The Chautauqua Mall will be holding a job fair this week for mall retailers, businesses and organizations in Chautauqua County. The job fair is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free to attend and a variety of positions are available. According to the mall, employers are looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

“As a central gathering place in Chautauqua County, we are thrilled to host the Job Fair to support our retailers and local businesses,” said Julie Bihler, general manager at Chautauqua Mall. “We encourage job seekers to visit this free event and explore the wide variety of opportunities available in the area.”

For more information about Chautauqua Mall visit www.chautauquamall.com or call (716) 763-1823.