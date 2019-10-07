BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can definitely call this a comeback! Charlotte Russe is reopening at the Walden Galleria.

The women's clothing store began shutting down its locations nationwide in March after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

YM Inc., which is the new owner of Charlotte Russe, says its Walden Galleria location will open at some point this month. The company didn't give a specific date.

The Galleria location is one of 100 stores set to open along with a new online store.

