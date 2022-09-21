Cathode Ray to reopen under new ownership in Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A longtime Allentown bar has changed hands, with a reopening expected before year-end.
The new place, dubbed Twenty Six, will operate at 26 Allen St. in the former Cathode Ray, under partners Michael Moch, Michael Schreiber, Zachary Berbary and Amanda Gentzler – three of whom are longtime bartenders.
Moch and Schreiber bought the building through AllenPearl LLC, which includes the club, three apartments and a 22-car parking lot. The building was listed with MJ Peterson for $950,000. Terms were not available. The deal was slated to close Sept. 20.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.