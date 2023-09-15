Career Fair held looking to fill hundreds of jobs in WNY

BUFFALO, Mo. — Hundreds of job seekers turned out at the Seneca One Tower Thursday night for the 716 Career Fair.
The event was hosted by Forge Buffalo.
Over 30 start-up companies were on hand to talk to nearly 500 participants about tech jobs in Western New York.
The event offered networking opportunities between those looking for a job and companies that are looking to hire hundreds of people locally.
"There's a really growing buzz around the startup tech ecosystem in Western New York and specifically, in the Buffalo-area, I think people see the opportunities that exist with these fast growing innovative companies. and they're just super excited to be involved," says one organizer.
One of the start-ups at last nights event, software company Odoo is currently trying to fill more than 350 jobs here in Buffalo.
For more information on finding jobs in Buffalo and Western New York, check out Forge Buffalo's website.