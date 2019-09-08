BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Canadian company is moving here to the Queen City.

The tech firm Rel8ted is based in St. Catherines but now has an office here locally.

It provides data services for business modeling and analytics for commercial and government research.

Rel8ted uses data that's already available to the public to help come up with products and algorithms to firms in a lot of different industries, such as financial services, insurance, and marketing.

The company has a location in the Innovation Niagara incubator as part of the Start-Up New York program.

