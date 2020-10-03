BUFFALO, N.Y. — A longtime downtown Buffalo restaurant announced on Monday that it is closing its doors.

Cabaret Restaurant posted a statement on Facebook Monday evening saying that after 14 years in business, they will be closing at the end of March. In the post, Cabaret said this decision was not an easy one; however, they feel it is the right time to take a step back and spend time with their families.

The statement said, in part, "You have been so good to us! We've enjoyed the hustle of show seasons, the celebration of parties and the rush of business lunches. You are more than just people who walk through our doors, you have become our friends too, and we thank you for your support over these years."

Although Cabaret is closing, the restaurant says the space will not go empty. Two Buffalonians will be opening Pour Taproom, a self-serve craft beer and wine bar, over the summer

Cabaret will be celebrating its "last bash" on March 27.

