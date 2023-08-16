Bye's Popcorn closes in Olcott following death of owner

Drews bought the business in 1969 and operated it with her family from 1667 Lockport Olcott Road.

Bye’s Popcorn in Olcott has closed – at least temporarily — following the death of longtime owner Patricia Drews.

The popcorn stand has been in operation for 100 years, selling half a dozen varieties of fresh-popped corn from a roadside stand a few miles from Lake Ontario.

On Aug. 10, the family posted on Facebook that Bye’s would close until further notice. That was followed by an update Aug. 14 on Drews’ death, prompting hundreds of comments and well wishes from customers, neighbors and former employees.