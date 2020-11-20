Buy Black Buffalo Week aims to help businesses hit hard by COVID pandemic

The weeklong push starts December 4. It is aimed at getting people to shop at those businesses around the city, or to help them shop there virtually.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As leaders encourage Western New Yorkers to shop local this holiday season, Buffalo is starting a new push to help Black-owned businesses, which have been hit harder on average by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will be kicking off Buy Black Buffalo Week on December 4. It is aimed at getting people to shop at those businesses around the city, or to help them shop there virtually.

"Buy Black Buffalo Week is helping those small businesses increase their online presence and get e-commerce ready, so we're encouraging businesses to prepare for people to want to shop more online," according to Shatorah Donovan, the city's chief diversity officer.

Businesses can register at BuyBlackBuffalo.com, where shoppers can find the list of businesses and promotions and contests that are part of the week.