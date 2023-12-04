Businesses prepare for Buffalo Restaurant Week

Many spots have a fixed-price menu, which is great for sampling new dishes.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Next week marks the return of Restaurant Week in Buffalo.

Foodies know that the week is an opportunity for Western New Yorkers and visitors to try out new restaurants and menus for lunch and dinner.

Many spots have a fixed price menu, which is great for sampling new dishes.

"We've always found that Restaurant Week brought in new patrons to our taproom to our restaurant, even to downtown Buffalo which is great," Matt Kahn, president of Big Ditch Brewing Company, told 2 On Your Side.

"It's an exciting time for our local restaurants, as well as our area restaurants, some of which were customers of ours, of us selling beer to them. We're excited for both ourselves and the community."