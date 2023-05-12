Business owner turned former Pier 1 into boutique shop

When business owner Anna Mullett took over a former Pier 1 store earlier this year, she saw it as “basically a blank shelf.”

“It was a lot of work, of course, but it’s exciting we were able to gut the whole entire thing and make it ours,” she said.

She opened Brand Bar, a lifestyle boutique with a cocktail bar, in early July at 8420 Transit Road, Williamsville. As a former Pier 1, the location was spacious, with 9,000 square feet of retail space alone.

Why it matters: As some national retailers close, (think Bed, Bath & Beyond and Pier 1) it presents opportunities for local entrepreneurs. But taking on a large, empty space can also be daunting.