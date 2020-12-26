Business aims to ease burden during snow storms, help WNY contractors

Plowz & Mowz says not only does the service help you, but it also helps put dollars into the pockets of local contractors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They call themselves "Uber for snow plows."

A company called Plowz & Mowz is having a busy few days with all the Western New York weather happening, and now it is hoping to give people across the region a hand.

You go to the company website or get its app, and from there you're linked to a professional who will come snow plow your driveway.

"It's all local Buffalo landscaping companies," co-creator Wills Mahoney said. "You know last year we didn't get a lot of snow, so this is a timely Christmas present for a lot of these landscapers to make money they weren't able to last season."

The app asks users to put in their address and the size of their driveway in order to get a quote. Users then have the option of choosing when they want a service. A notification is then sent to contractors in the area.