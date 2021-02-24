Vendors removed from Broadway Market move business to Eastern Hills Mall

The mall is putting on a new festival this year. It will feature nearly 30 vendors and it still accepting more for the Easter season.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — When Michael Mole opened up his Adam's Apples candy store 10 years ago, it was originally a brick and mortar shop.

He soon realized it wasn't the most efficient way to do his business though.

"There's so many great festivals in Buffalo that you don't get the business. We realized when we go outside the store and go to different festivals, downtown buildings, hospitals, etc., for a four-hour period, we'd do triple the sales we would do in having a storefront open all day," Mole said.

Adam's Apples turned into a strictly traveling shop and even became one of the seasonal vendors at the Broadway Market.

COVID-19 put a lot of that business on hold.

Then the Broadway Market stopped allowing seasonal vendors who make products similar to their permanent vendors to come back this year.

Officials there said it was to "to be fair to year round businesses hit hard by the pandemic."

Now Adam's Apples and nearly 10 other of those vendors are moving their business elsewhere.

This Easter season, you can find most of them here at the Eastern Hills Mall.

"We run about 70 percent locals, so we're ready to invite those from the Broadway Market in, and who knows, they may become an integral part of our redevelopment, and we'll have a year-wide farmer's market and artisan's market," said Russell Fulton, general manager of Eastern Hills Mall.

Added Mole: "There's going to be tents set up, music and it'll be nice."

It's all part of a new festival the mall is trying to put together which Mole says will feature nearly 30 vendors.

It'll run every Saturday and Sunday in March and then April 1 through April 3, which is the weekend of Easter.

Mole is still hopeful loyal customers will find him in the new setting.

"We'll obviously not get the same foot traffic as we would at the market but I think we'll do well," Mole said.

He's also optimistic a new tradition will bring some more business to the Eastern Hills Mall, which was once a popular spot in town.

"I think it's going to start a new tradition and kind of bring the tradition at least back before Easter time that people will maybe start coming there and supporting it again," Mole said.

Here's a list of some vendors who left Broadway Market and will be at the mall:

Adam's Apples

Fetch Dog Treats

Dragonfly Jams & Jellies

Hanzlins Sausage

Blue Eyed Bakery

Kissed by the Sun Spices

Weber’s Maple

Some vendors not related to Broadway Market include: