BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labatt USA has selected Buffalo among a few other Northeastern cities to test market its newest product — a series of flavored seltzers.

If Labatt Blue Light Seltzer becomes a popular item, the beer maker may bring the product to a wider distribution footprint later this year. Labatt USA, headquartered in Buffalo, created four flavors: Black Cherry Lime, Tropical Grapefruit, Blood Orange Blackberry and Mango Lime.

The test market period will last through the summer and into the fall months, said Jaime Polisoto, Labatt brand manager. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

