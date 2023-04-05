Buffalo RiverWorks planning $2.7M expansion with a new ride, attractions

Buffalo RiverWorks is expanding its campus with a $2.7 million project that includes a new thrill ride and a virtual reality attraction.

The facility at 359 Ganson St., part of the Pearl Street Family of Cos., will launch the Jawz Drop ride in May, a 12-person, 55-foot drop and twist ride. Separately, the virtual reality area will include five VR game-style rides designed for everyone from kids to corporate groups.

The attractions join the Buffal-O Ferris Wheel and Riverland Kids amusement park, kayak rentals on the river, the outdoor zip line and the indoor climbing center.

