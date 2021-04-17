Buffalo Preservation Board votes against plans to demolish Voelker's bowling alley

The board recommended the Buffalo Common Council to give it 'landmark' status, in part because community members wrote in, opposing the demolition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bowling alley that's been open for more than a century in North Buffalo may not be coming down just yet.

The Buffalo Preservation Board voted against the plans to demolish Voelker's at Amherst Street and Elmwood Avenue and recommended the Buffalo Common Council to give it "landmark" status.

That's, in part, because community members wrote in, opposing the demolition.

Owner Krista Voelker told our partners at Buffalo Business First that she plans to keep pushing to get it torn down.

“It’s time,” Voelker said. “We (Voelker family members) talked about it and decided it was time to move on.”

Voelker’s Bowling Center to end a nearly 130-year run in Buffalo.​ https://t.co/OsIH4Uantm — Buffalo Business First (@BfloBizFirst) April 12, 2021

Krista Voelker, whose great-grandfather opened the business in 1892, said a COVID pandemic-related decline in business prompted the decision to close the 32-lane bowling alley, bar and restaurant.

She said the property at 680 Amherst Street and three others at 666 Amherst Street, 668 Amherst Street, and 1634 Elmwood Avenue would be demolished to make way for a to-be-determined development.