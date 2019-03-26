BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Planning Commission approved a new development project in Black Rock.

The developer E-Square Capital is looking to turn the Fedders Complex on Tonawanda Street into 80 lofts.

If all goes as planned developers hope to have everything completed by the end of next year.

“We are viewing that as our full throttle approval to go ahead and get this project underway," developer Eran Epstein said of the $23 million proposal to convert the dilapidated former industrial building into lofts with rents at market rate or slightly below.

