BUFFALO, N.Y. — A wave of developments along Ellicott Street, including new restaurants and a $50 million project anchored by a supermarket and 201 apartments, has Buffalo officials thinking about ways to make the street more welcoming.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. has retained Wendel Cos. to provide a concept plan for what it calls the Ellicott Street node, running from Tupper Street on the north to Swan Street on the south.

That’s an area where more than 12 restaurants and bars operate and with Ciminelli’s $50 million 201 Ellicott project set to begin construction.

