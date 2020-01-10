Buffalo Niagara Business Ethics presents honors to three WNY businesses

The awards were hosted by Susan Rose of WBEN Radio 930 and 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14th annual Buffalo Niagara Business Ethics Awards were held Thursday morning during a live broadcast on WBEN Radio 930.

The Buffalo Niagara Business Association honors three local businesses who highlight the importance of ethical behavior and consistently demonstrate ethical conduct in everything they do.

This year, the awards went to:

R.I.C. Plumbing, Inc. in the small business category (5 to 25 employees)

in the small business category (5 to 25 employees) Niagara Label Co. in the mid-sized business category (26-100 employees)

in the mid-sized business category (26-100 employees) Reid Petroleum/Crosby’s in the large business category (over 100 employees)

“For 14 years, BNBEA has proudly brought business ethics to the forefront and attention of the Buffalo Niagara community presenting annual awards to companies that consistently demonstrate ethical conduct throughout their organizations,” said Fred Holender, BNBEA Board President.

2 On Your Side's Scott Levin co-hosted the event.