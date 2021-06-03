Buffalo Kids: Griselda rapper Westside Gunn opens Walden Galleria store

'This was a dream of mine, and I’m trying to lead by example to show every Buffalo Kid with hard work, anything is possible.'

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — 'Buffalo Kids,' a store that's the creation of Griselda rapper and Buffalo native Westside Gunn, held its grand opening Saturday at the Walden Galleria.

The lifestyle and clothing apparel brand now have 1,320 square feet on the lower level at the Galleria, where a group of shoppers passed through to browse the merchandise.

"I’m excited to bring my vision to the City of Buffalo. This was a dream of mine, and I’m trying to lead by example to show every Buffalo Kid with hard work, anything is possible.” Westside Gunn said in a statement.

Buffalo Kids and Westside Gunn apparel and footwear are available at the store. Westside Gunn also has a clothing line reflecting his love of pro wrestling, called Fourth Rope, that is showcased alongside some Griselda merchandise by Fashion Rebels.

In fact, some local billboards and promotional signage in advance of the opening feature Western New York natives The Butcher and The Blade, as well as The Bunny, who are all part of All Elite Wrestling.

Just watched good brother @WESTSIDEGUNN on IG Live, cut the ribbon and officially open the new #BUFFALOKIDS Gallery in the Walden Galleria Mall! Congrats!!! 💯 pic.twitter.com/lOMkMB8QDv — The Blade (@BraxtonSutter) March 6, 2021

The store will have specific rules to help with social distancing, such as time limits for groups in the store, cash won't be accepted, and masks will be required.